Dennis Franklin Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 5 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Dennis Franklin, 55, who departed this life on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman Campus.

Mr. Franklin was born May 2, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of Dewitt Carr and Mary Bell Franklin.

He was a high school graduate and a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings, Lavada (Arthur) Jones, Celese, Ella and Anthony Carr and Terry Franklin; a Godmother, Laura K. Matthews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; James and Marie Franklin.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 5 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.