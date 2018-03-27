Florence L. “Flo” Faler Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Florence L. (Flo) Faler, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at her home.

She was born August 10, 1926 in Warren, Ohio to Charles and Hazel (Bellinger) Fowler.

Florence graduated from Leavittsburg High School and went on to work as an assembler at Ohio Lamp in Warren, Ohio.

On July 5, 1946, Florence married Robert Faler, Sr. Together they raised two sons, Robert, Jr. and Ronald.

Florence enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching and feeding the birds, camping, needlepoint, traveling to Nevada to visit family, watching the Cleveland Indians listening to country music and cooking holiday dinners for her family.

Florence is survived by her husband, Robert Faler, Sr.; her son, Robert (Sandy) Faler, Jr. of Leavittsburg; daughter-in-law, Karyn of Leavittsburg; sister, Alice Jane Lee of Elko, Nevada; grandsons, Robert (Heather) of Leavittsburg and Brain of Idaho and great-grandchildren, Cole and Charles of Leavittsburg and Bryant and Tierney of Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald; grandson, Brenten; brother, Charles and sister, Delores.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Kim, Southern Care Hospice and the many nurses who helped her.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 2, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum with services following at Noon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Selby – T.J. Fox Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.

