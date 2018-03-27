Girard crime activity: Teen reports being robbed during cell phone buy

Monday, March 19

1:30 p.m. – 900 block of N. Highland Ave., a woman reported that her tablet was missing after a cable installer came to her house. She said the cable installer denied taking it.

4:47 p.m. – 200 block of E. Prospect Ave., Mary Milligan, cited for dogs running at large. Police said Milligan’s dog got loose and attacked another dog. During the attack, an elderly woman was knocked to the ground. Milligan told police her dog wasn’t registered and she had no proof of vaccinations, according to a police report.

Tuesday, March 20

11:05 a.m. – 200 block of Crumlin Ave., a man reported receiving a call from someone who said his grandson was in jail and the caller needed a contact for his parents. The man told police he knew his grandson was not in jail and that it was a scam. He said he asked for the name of the caller, but they hung up.

1:08 p.m. – 600 block of N. Ward Ave., a woman reported that someone is loosening the lug nuts on her vehicle, as well as taking the caps off of the fluids. She said prior to this, she had been having issues with the family of her boyfriend, who passed away recently.

Wednesday, March 21

8:27 a.m. – 700 block of E. Prospect St., reported damage to the glass backboard of a basketball hoop at Girard Intermediate School. Police said after an investigation, it was determined that a boy dunked a basketball, resulting in the damage.

Thursday, March 22

5:54 p.m. – 900 block of N. State St., the manager of Family Dollar reported that a woman was seen on camera stealing a hair straightener by hiding it under her coat.

10:46 p.m. – 300 block of E. Broadway Ave., a 13-year-old girl was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said the teen was upset over a custody issue with her parents, so she toppled several bookshelves at her house and began throwing the books at her 5-year-old brother. Police said she then kicked her 1-year-old brother in the head and attacked her father. She was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Friday, March 23

3:06 a.m. – 100 block of Hazel St., reported home burglary while the residents were out of town.

11:20 a.m. – 100 block of Hazel St., a mail carrier reported being attacked by a dog. A man at the house said he was watching the pit bull for a friend when it took off, busting through the door and jumping on the mail carrier.

8:31 p.m. – 100 block of Smithsonian St., a woman reported that someone threw a rock at her house, breaking a window.

Sunday, March 25

6:54 p.m. – 900 block of Lincoln Ave., a 17-year-old boy said he met a man that he arranged to buy a phone from on Facebook. He said he gave the man his money when he saw the cell phone. The man asked the teen if he had something to remove the SIM chip from it, and when the teen went to get something from the house, the man ran with the money and phone, according to a police report.

9:56 p.m. – 1000 block of Woodlawn Ave., police said a Girard man left town because he believed the mob had a hit out on him. Police said the man told them a coworker made reference to quotes from “The Godfather” movie that he perceived as a threat. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

