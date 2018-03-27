Girard won’t be dismissing tickets issued during speed limit controversy

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Girard won’t be dismissing speed camera tickets issued from December 7 to January 7, according to Safety Service Director Jerry Lambert.

Lambert maintains that the city did nothing wrong when ticketing drivers on a stretch of Interstate 80.

A North Carolina man contacted the Ohio Department of Transportation after he received a speed ticket in the area on December 27. He says he wasn’t speeding, and an ODOT spokesperson said he may be right.

ODOT says construction in the area ended on December 7, and legally, traffic was supposed to resume its normal traffic pattern of 65 miles per hour. However, a 55-mph sign was left up by a contractor in the area until January 7, when it was replaced with a 65-mph sign.

Lambert said police were simply enforcing the 55-mph sign that was up.

An ODOT spokesperson did confirm that it never notified the city of the speed limit change but said it doesn’t have to inform police departments about construction zones like I-80.

Traffic Attorney James Denney was among those that say the city should refund the money for that period of time. He told WKBN last week that if drivers aren’t refunded, they could sue Girard in small claims court.

Lambert said he isn’t worried about any lawsuits. He maintains that the mistake was made by the Ohio Department of Transportation, not the city.

WKBN is speaking with other city officials and those that were affected by the speed limit change.