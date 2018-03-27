Girard’s ’93 basketball team reflects on improbable state championship win



GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty-five years ago today, Girard won the most improbable of high school basketball championships. The Hoosiers-like run through March of 1993 ended with a title.

Bob Krizancic had never before seen the picture of the ’93 team hanging outside the gym.

“Yeah, this gives me kind of like, chills. This is pretty cool,” he said.

Krizancic was the head coach of Girard’s 1993 State Championship basketball team, which was never supposed to win it all.

“I would have bet everything I had that we wouldn’t win,” he said.

But win they did. Girard was not even seeded in the district tournament, but won its first two games before beating Canfield in double overtime — thanks to Nick D’Eramo.

“That’s kind of the game that’s near and dear to my heart because that’s the one I hit the winning shot,” D’Eramo said.

The Canfield game — won on a Thursday — also left center Kris Kelly with a badly sprained ankle. The district finals were Saturday.

“He’s not going to be ready in two days,” Krizancic said.

But a snowstorm canceled the Saturday game.

“They reschedule the game for Monday, so that gives Kris two more days,” Krizancic said.

Kelly plays when Girard beats Ursuline for the district championship.

“The further we got, I don’t know if it was ignorance, but maybe we just didn’t know,” Kelly said.

The best player was guard Philip Huyler, who arrived the year before from the Bahamas.

“We actually had to go to court and that was how we were able to get the opportunity,” he said.

Huyler had 25 points in a regional semis win over Twinsburg and 29 in the finals as Girard beat Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joseph. But Huyler said it was Coach Krizancic’s young son, Cole, that was the big factor.

“We would rub Cole’s hair because we thought that was our good luck charm.”

“And I believe Cole was 16-0,” Krizancic said.

The state semis was a nine-point win over Kettering Alter. Then onto the finals against Columbus Whitehall-Yearling and its future NBA player, Samaki Walker.

Walker had 24, but Huyler had 34 and Girard beat Whitehall-Yearling 64-57 to win the 1993 Ohio Division II State Basketball Championship.

“I’m in the locker room, we just win the state title and all my players are crying,” Krizancic said. “And Kris Kelly goes, ‘Coach, we’re not going to practice tomorrow.'”

“We’re coming down Main Street and the bus literally had to stop because the streets were filled with people,” D’Eramo recalled of the parade.

“Everybody became their best player at the right time of the year,” Krizancic said.

Tonight on WKBN 27 First News at 11, see where the players are today.

