Gladys Stahara Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Tuesday morning, March 27, 2018 Gladys Stahara passed away at home with her loving family by her side.

Gladys was born on July 22, 1933 to Joseph and Susan (Valo) Pitko.

Gladys grew up in Lansingville and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

She met the love of her life, Andrew while polka dancing. They met in December and were married on June 18, 1955, where they celebrated 62 years of blissful marriage.

Gladys was a homemaker her entire marriage, she loved to cook and bake and was known for her wonderful creations in the kitchen.

Gladys was extremely close to her daughters, Denise and Sandra.

She always volunteered as a homeroom Mom, chaperone on field trips and as a dance-line advisor.

Gladys was a member of St. Dominic’s Church.

She was active with water aerobics at Ursuline Motherhouse.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew and her daughter, Denise of Youngstown, with whom she made her home. She also leaves her daughter, Sandra and fiancé, Rob Abernethy of Ellsworth and her granddogs, Chewy and Weezer. Gladys also leaves her three brothers, Joe (Loretta), George (Dee) and Dave (Bonnie) Pitko as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill.

There will be no calling hours or services as per Mrs. Stahara’s wishes.

A memorial service to celebrate Gladys’ life will be announced at a later date.

The family has entrusted Gladys’ care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.