Harry “Ray” Chiles Obituary

GUYS MILLS, Pennsylvania (Formerly Lordstown, Ohio) – Harry “Big Ray” Chiles, 73, of Guys Mills, Pennsylvania and formerly of Lordstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born February 17, 1945 in Lordstown, the son of Thomas E. and Marjorie (Hoover) Chiles and had lived in Ohio most of his life.

A graduate of Lordstown High School, Ray served in the U.S. Army.

He retired from General Motors after 32 years of employment and belonged to the Moose Lodge in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, playing with his 1951 GMC truck and most of all, spending time with his grandson.

He is sadly missed by his son, Billy R. Chiles of Andover; his grandson, Jacob R. Chiles; his brother, Edward Chiles of Niles and his friend, Brenda Miller of Espyville, Pennsylvania.

His parents precede him in death.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Full military honors will be conferred following the service.

Friends may call 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 at the funeral home prior to the service.