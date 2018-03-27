Heidi L. Seitz Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Heidi L. Seitz, 37, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away at St. Elizabeth after a brain aneurysm on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Heidi was born in Warren on November 30, 1980, to Terry and Jan (Ciortan) Elliott.

On May 14, 2005, she was united in marriage to Herschel “Buzz” Seitz, Jr., who survives.

Heidi graduated from Lakeview High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She was a licensed residential realtor. Heidi was also co-owner of Degree Fire Protection with her husband.

She was a sports fan and was frequently found cheering on the Cleveland Browns and enjoying dirt track racing. She loved cooking and feeding her family fabulous meals. Heidi also loved keeping her home decorated and festive for all times of the year.

Her generous spirit continues to live with her family’s generous and brave decision to honor Heidi’s last request to be an organ donor.

Besides her husband of 12 years, Heidi is survived by her daughters, Emma and Alexis Seitz; her parents, Terry and Jan Elliott; her brother, Robert (Meagan) Elliott and her favorite bulldog, Murphy, as well as, many other relatives.

On Friday, April 6, 2018, the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

