JobsNOW: Kind, considerate and compassionate? Apply here

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – JobsNOW is featuring a position in healthcare. It’s one that plays a hand in every patient outcome and one where you can do some simple things to make a big difference.

Every patient in a hospital wants to get better, and that care starts with the patient attendant. They are the nurse’s extra hands, helping with daily needs and daily care of the patient.

The patient attendant should be someone who cares about people and has a pleasing personality.

“A patient doesn’t want someone taking care of them that is grumpy or doesn’t enjoy doing their job,” said Hiidie Matics, a patient attendant.

Patient attendants at East Liverpool City Hospital may work with eight to 10 patients at a time. It can be a full or part-time position. They are the first line of interaction within the hospital.

“Taking patients to the restroom, feeding patients, turning and repositioning. They do a whole gamut of things and they are really invaluable to us,” said Robyn Sheridan, director of inpatient services.

A patient attendant doesn’t have to be certified, but it can help. Registered nurses are licensed and pass medicine plus follow doctor’s orders. The patient attendant provides those daily needs, which, in the long run, are just as important.

“We are looking for caring and compassionate individuals, and they really interact a lot and stay with the patients and with patient’s family and that interaction helps our patients get better,” Sheridan said.

East Liverpool City Hospital is holding walk-in interviews Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants should bring a resume and expect to get interviewed.

East Liverpool City Hospital also has a need for phlebotomists, social workers, radiologists and respiratory therapy workers. Walk-in interviews are not being held for those positions but anyone interested can call the hospital.