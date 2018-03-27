John C. Kinloch Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 11:00 .a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, for John C. Kinloch, 99, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 27, at Assumption Village.

Mr. Kinloch was born on July 13, 1918, in Stirling, Scotland, a son of the late Charles and Mary Kinloch.

He was a graduate of South High School and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

John was a former member of St. Charles Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, dancing, golfing and swimming.

Ann Kinloch, whom he married in April of 1944, passed away on March 5, 2010.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Susanne Ruffner, Charles (Barbara) Kinloch, John (Barbara) Kinloch, Mary Kay Turner and Ralph (Irene) Kinloch; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Millie Valentine and a brother, George Kinloch.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday, April 5 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Care was entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

The family would like to wish a special thanks to the staff at Assumption Village for taking such good care of John.

Material contributions can be made in John’s honor to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street in Boardman.