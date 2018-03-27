Judge sentences man for Bristolville murder, shank in jail cell

Earlier this month, a jury found Burke guilty of all charges against him in the Bristolville murder

Austin Burke, found guilty of murder of Brandon Sample in Bristolville

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man found guilty of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample last year was sentenced on Tuesday.

Austin Burke was sentenced to life with parole eligibility after 47 years. He was also sentenced to another 11 years in prison for a shank that officers found inside of his jail cell.

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker said witnesses told investigators that Burke made Sample get on his knees when he shot him in the head. Police said they know that because Burke told his friends about it.

The family of Brandon Sample was in attendance Tuesday at Burke’s sentencing.

 

