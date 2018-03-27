June A. Davies Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – June A. Davies passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 27, 2018, at the Hospice house.

June was born March 1, 1948 in Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas R. Gast and Hildred “June” Gast.

June was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1966. She also attended Youngstown State University where she graduated, with honors in 1991.

June was an accomplished dietitian and food safety instructor. She was the President of Nutrition Plus where she certified thousands of people in the ServSafe program all across the state of Ohio.

Other than her work, June loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed the beach, cooking and so much more.

June will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 51 years, Glenn Davies of Mineral Ridge and two sons, Glenn “Bip” Davies of McDonald and Eric (Kristin) Davies of Mineral Ridge.

Besides her parents, June was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Gast.

Funeral services are private but friends and family will be contacted for a “Celebration of Life” in June’s memory.

Memorial contributions may be made in June’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

