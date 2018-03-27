Kennedy Catholic boys welcomed home after winning state title

Related Coverage The Golden Age: Kennedy Catholic boys roll to record 9th state championship



HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team was all smiles on Tuesday, as were their friends and families.

Dozens of people gathered at the high school to welcome home the PA state champs.

The team won its third consecutive state title and its ninth all-time. Kennedy Catholic is the only team in the state to do so.

“Feels pretty good,” said Kennedy Catholic grad Jason Varsho. “I know Ricky really wanted this, the boys really wanted this. You could tell it was a business trip and they got it done.”

Both the team and fans said they’re hoping to get four in a row next year.

