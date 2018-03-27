Kevin Jacobson Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Kevin Jacobson, 56, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

He was the beloved husband of Carla Simonini.

Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, he was the son of Kenneth Jacobson and the late Ann (Day) Jacobson.

Kevin received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

As an independent contractor, he worked as an IT Architect and Software Consultant.

Besides his wife he leaves his two children, Carl and Chiara Jacobson; three brothers, Paul, Keith and Scott Jacobson; a sister, Patricia Jacobson; five nephews and three nieces.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. from the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, Rhode Island, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton Street, Providence.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 2, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to: The Oak Hill Colaborative, 507 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502.

Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Arrangements handled locally by Fox Funeral Home.