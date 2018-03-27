La. Teacher accused of banging student’s head against brick wall

A Louisiana public school teacher accused of banging a 6-year-old’s head against a brick wall multiple times and throwing the boy in the air has been arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana public school teacher accused of banging a 6-year-old’s head against a brick wall multiple times and throwing the boy in the air has been arrested.

News outlets report 48-year-old Gregory Bonvillian, a teacher at Park Forest Elementary School in Baton Rouge, was charged with cruelty to juveniles and simple battery Monday.

Two teachers said they heard crying Friday and saw Bonvillian throw the child.

According to a report, the boy said he was acting up in class and Bonvillian took him outside. It says Bonvillian hit the child’s head against the brick wall.

The boy punched Bonvillian, prompting the teacher to grab him and throw him in the air. Bonvillian picked him up off the ground and they returned to class.

It’s unclear if Bonvillian has a lawyer.

