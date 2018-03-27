Mary Catherine “Katie” Welsh Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be held Tuesday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for Mary Catherine “Katie” Welsh, 87, who went into the arms of our Heavenly Father at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center on Tuesday morning, March 27.

Mary Catherine was born November 25, 1930, the first child of John and Clotilda (Stief) McCarthy.

She was raised in Hubbard and graduated from Hubbard High School.

She was a homemaker raising her family in Austintown.

She was a founding member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Mary enjoyed casino trips and traveling. She bowled on two leagues, only quitting three years ago when macular degeneration made it to difficult to do.

She leaves her daughter, Patti Herman of Austintown; two sons, Tim of Boardman and Tom of Austintown; five grandchildren, who she doted on, Mandy (Dave) Potkonicky and their children, Jackson and Blake, Joe (Christy) Herman and their children, Joey and Madison, Travis and Dustin Welsh of Austintown and Fred (Heather) Hively and their children, Calvin, Olivia and Asa of Boardman; four sisters, Tillie DeLaurentis, Peggy Sadosky, Dorothy (Bob) Trimble and Christine Sell and a sister-in-law, Joann McCarthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; two sons, Dennis and Ray; son-in-law, Joe Herman; daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Hively; brother, John McCarthy; brothers-in-law, Dominic DeLaurentis, Charles Sell, Tom Welsh and Dino Parisi and sisters-in-law, Eva Welsh and Agnes Parisi.

Family and friends may call on Monday, April 2 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family would like to thank the Emergency and ICU Department of St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center for the care they provided to their mom.