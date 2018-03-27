More wastewater injection wells approved for Brookfield site

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The company that is building two wastewater injection wells in the Brookfield area now wants to build more and has gotten the approval to do it.

Highland Field Services wants to build the original two injection wells but just last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources approved an additional three wells for wastewater in Brookfield, just off of Route 7.

Some neighbors at the Wyngate Manor mobile home park are not happy about these new injection wells.

“Why do they need five more?” James Hennessy asked. “And why do they choose that place there, to put it so close to those retired people in that Wyngate mobile home park?”

They said the noise from the machines is very loud. They’re also worried about the value of their properties going down with the wells being so close, along with the potential for earthquakes.

ODNR said seismic activity around injection sites is very rare and facilities are required to monitor for seismic activity.

“I’m scared for my wife and myself and all of the community,” Hennessy said.

“This is quite an invasion into your everyday life. Your peace, your quiet, the home environment,” Gloria Douglas said. “Divide in the wildlife, there is nothing pretty about it.”

Right now, there is no timeline for when the injection sites will be finished. In the meantime, neighbors want to hold a rally in early April to bring more attention to the problem.

