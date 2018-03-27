‘Proudest moment:’ New Middletown officer’s instincts save man’s life

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly New Middletown man is hospitalized and awaiting surgery, but very much alive because of a police officer’s quick actions.

For New Middletown Detective and School Resource Officer Phillip Schaper, Saturday was an extra shift. But he got a medical call for a 73-year-old man in trouble.

When Schaper arrived at the home off of Route 170, the victim was lying in the driveway, unresponsive.

“He was dead. Neighbors and family were all already doing CPR prior to our fire department getting there,” Schaper said.

Immediately, instinct took over.

“Secondhand nature. You just jump into action, you don’t think about it, you just got to get your equipment and go,” he said.

Schaper pulled the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) out of his cruiser and turned it on.

“They call it dummy proof because once you open it up and hit the ‘on’ button, it walks you through the prompts,” he said.

The AED administered a pair of shocks and rescuers were able to find a heartbeat. The victim was then rushed to the hospital.

“Detective Schaper’s training and professionalism kicked in, did what he was supposed to do,” Police Chief Vince D’Egidio said.

D’Egidio posted the episode on Facebook Tuesday morning. In one of the comments, a woman identifying herself as the victim’s daughter thanked Schaper, writing, “If it was not for you we would have lost him.”

The chief said the department has three AEDs and he’s working to get a fourth so each of his cruisers will have one.

Schaper said this is the third time he’s used one of the devices, but the first where he helped save a life.

“I went home and told my wife, and she was very proud. Went to church, I said some prayers for the man and then the next morning, I got a phone call saying that he was awake. Very gratifying, one of the proudest moments of my career.”

