Randall Mattevi Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Randall Mattevi, age 53, died at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 3, 1964 in Salem, Ohio, the son of late Victor and Nancy (Rucker) Mattevi.

Randall worked as a dairy farmer and had a strong passion for the guernsey breed. In March of this year, he received the Guernsey “Top Individual Production Award”. He was a member of the Columbiana County Farm Bureau, enjoyed his horses and antique tractors and collected guns and toy tractors.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn (Calkins) Mattevi, whom he married on May 19, 1990; a son, Lukas (Taylor) Mattevi of Lisbon; two daughters, Nicole Mattevi of Canton and Carrie Mattevi of Lisbon.

A brother, Doug Mattevi and two children, Randall, Jr. and Michael Mattevi also preceded him in death.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Hydrick officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Columbiana County 4-H Youth Development, 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 5, Lisbon, OH 44460.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.