Rhoda Ann Cross Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio – Rhoda Ann Cross, 84, passed away peacefully at 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown with her loving family at her side.

Rhoda was born in Elliott County, Kentucky on December 31, 1933 the daughter of George and Victoria (Boggs) Johnson. She came here to permanently reside in 1964.

Rhoda retired in 2006 from Dale Dry Cleaners where she was employed for 23 years as the specialty fine garment presser.

She was an active member of the DeForest Road Apostolic Pentecostal Church and was very family oriented and cherished being involved with the activities of her children and grandchildren. In return, the grandchildren enjoyed the many special gatherings that they had with their grandmother. She enjoyed cooking dinner and baking pies for her family and especially enjoyed baking cookies for her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Kaye (Leonard) Ritz of Canfield and Tammie Lynn (Jim) McCale of McDonald; a son, Troy Allen (Janice) Cross of St. Cloud, Florida; six grandchildren, James Cayten, Jonathan Cayten, Jammie Thiemar, James McCale, Jr., Erica Plemmons and Troy Justin Cross; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Loyd (Lucille) Johnson of Wake Forest, North Carolina and two sisters, Shirley Dawson of Howland and Diane (Joseph) Esposito of Palmyra, Virginia.

Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Troy William Cross whom she married March 28, 1953 and who died on July 6, 2014; grandson, Richard Lee Cayten; two sisters, infant Ava, Virginia Misel and brother, Harlan Johnson.

Calling hours will be Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Douglas Brown will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

