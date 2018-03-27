Sandra K. Kohut Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Sandra K. Kohut, 73, of Niles, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at her home, after a heroic battle with cancer.

She was born March 24, 1945 in Warren, the daughter of Arthur E. and Mardell (Keener) Parks and had lived in the area all her life.

A 1963 graduate of Leavittsburg High School, Sandy was a proud homemaker who found great joy in raising her sons.

A member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Warren, she enjoyed camping at River Pines, NASCAR, Elvis Presley and most of all, her great-grandchildren.

Fond memories of Sandy live on with her beloved husband of 50 years, Kenneth J. Kohut, whom she married June 24, 1967; three sons, Kenneth J., Jr. (Ronnie) of Howland, Michael Edward of Warren and David Richard Kohut of Niles; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Kohut (Greg Strollo), Nicole Kohut (Thomas Pierce), Samantha (Jerry) Stetka, Jessica Kohut, Clayton Kohut, Joshua Battaglia and Anna Battaglia; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee Kohut, Jerry Stetka, Mia Pierce, Jayden Stetka, Alex Strollo, Sophia Strollo and Vada Battaglia; a sister, Marlene (Richard) Limber of Howland and a brother, Jerry “Art” (Diane) Parks of Leavittsburg.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a sister, Patsy Downing.

Services for Sandy are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, with Rev. Simeon Sibenik officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 2 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 3 at the church prior to services.

Burial will follow at Pineview Memorial Park.