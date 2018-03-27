Sen. Brown fighting for Ohio to be one of first to receive federal opioid money

Ohio may spend the money on hiring more EMS personnel, buying more Narcan or paying for treatment

By Published:
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was in Youngstown Tuesday, talking about federal money coming to the state to fight the opioid epidemic.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was in Youngstown Tuesday, talking about federal money coming to the state to fight the opioid epidemic.

Brown held a news conference at the Youngstown Police Department to say he’s fighting for Ohio to be at the top of the list to receive some of the $450 million being reserved for states hardest hit by opioid addiction.

The money is part of the Interdict Act that President Donald Trump signed into law in January.

“Ohio is number two in per capita opioid addiction to West Virginia. We’re number one in the number of deaths. So, when we set a priority that the states that are hardest hit get the first dollars and the most dollars, that means Ohio has been spoken for in a big way. It means we’ll be at the front of the line for funding,” Brown said.

Once the money is allocated, each state will then decide how to spend it. Hiring more EMS personnel, buying more Narcan or paying for treatment are among the possibilities for Ohio.

Fortunately, drug overdoses so far this year are down in Trumbull County, the Valley’s hardest hit area from the opioid epidemic. Numbers are also dropping in Youngstown.

“We’ve seen a slight decline [since Jan. 1]. Again, we’re going to have to step back and take a look at it in kind of the long haul so to speak. But yes, there has been a slight decline,” said Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees.

The numbers out of Trumbull County show that the number of overdoses in January and February are down 24 percent compared to the same two months in 2017.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s