Sen. Brown fighting for Ohio to be one of first to receive federal opioid money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was in Youngstown Tuesday, talking about federal money coming to the state to fight the opioid epidemic.

Brown held a news conference at the Youngstown Police Department to say he’s fighting for Ohio to be at the top of the list to receive some of the $450 million being reserved for states hardest hit by opioid addiction.

The money is part of the Interdict Act that President Donald Trump signed into law in January.

“Ohio is number two in per capita opioid addiction to West Virginia. We’re number one in the number of deaths. So, when we set a priority that the states that are hardest hit get the first dollars and the most dollars, that means Ohio has been spoken for in a big way. It means we’ll be at the front of the line for funding,” Brown said.

Once the money is allocated, each state will then decide how to spend it. Hiring more EMS personnel, buying more Narcan or paying for treatment are among the possibilities for Ohio.

Fortunately, drug overdoses so far this year are down in Trumbull County, the Valley’s hardest hit area from the opioid epidemic. Numbers are also dropping in Youngstown.

“We’ve seen a slight decline [since Jan. 1]. Again, we’re going to have to step back and take a look at it in kind of the long haul so to speak. But yes, there has been a slight decline,” said Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees.

The numbers out of Trumbull County show that the number of overdoses in January and February are down 24 percent compared to the same two months in 2017.