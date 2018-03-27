Sophia Kouvas Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Sophia Kouvas became one of God’s angels in heaven on Tuesday, March 27 2018, with her family by her side at her daughter’s home.

She was born December 17, 1937 in Samos, Greece, the loving and loved daughter of John and Fotini Lefter.

She moved to Warren in 1963, with her husband, George and son, John from Samos.

Sophia was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and The Prophet Elias church in Stavrinides on Samos.

She created a magnificent garden at her home in Samos that would attract the tourists who would hike by her house and who she would instantly make friends with. She divided her time creating memories cooking, laughing and traveling with close friends in Greece and loving her family fiercely in the United States. Her most cherished possession in life was her family, especially her five grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, John G. and Erin Kouvas, Faye and Jerry Clement and Pete G. Kouvas; five grandchildren, Kristin and John DeJohn, Kailen and Alex Echeverry, Peter George Kouvas, Sofia Mavrogianis and her fiancé, Johnny Ross and Julian Jonathon Kouvas; her sister who has been by her side, Irene Marzano and a close cousin, Angelo and Nita Velonis of Toronto.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Kouvas, whom she married in 1956 and who passed away in 2004 and by a sister, Kalliopi Lefter.

By her request, she was surrounded by family for her service which was held on Friday, March 30, 2018.

She was laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Contributions may be made in Sophia’s name to any of the following organizations, the American Autoimmune Association, 22100 Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, Michigan 48021 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements were handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

