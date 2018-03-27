Stella Marie (Margala) Johnston Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish/St. Matthias Catholic Church, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44502 for Stella Marie Johnston, 84, who died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Windsor House St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Stella was born March 30, 1933, in Campbell.

She married Donald Michael Johnston on May 22, 1954.

She worked as a hairdresser at Carol’s Beauty Shop followed by her working at Big Lots from where she retired.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish/St. Matthias Catholic Church.

She enjoyed her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Stella leaves her son, David M. (Kim) Johnston of Sheffield Lake, Ohio; two daughters, Donna M. Johnston of Canfield and Mary Beth Gentile of Cape Coral, Florida; a brother, Ron (Melanie) Margala of New Middletown; eight grandchildren, Dawn Marie Martynyszyn, Christine (Nick) Kennedy, Angelo (Jennifer) Gentile, Michele Martynyszyn, Elisa Weaver, Michael Martynyszyn, Michael Johnston and Susan Johnston and nine great-grandchildren, John, Star, Bella, Christopher, Logan, Matthew, Ryan, Isabella and Rossi.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald, who passed away May 4, 2011 and a brother, Jerry Margala.

Mrs. Johnston’s family wishes to extend special thanks to the nursing staff of St. Mary’s and Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and the care given to Stella.

Friends may call on Tuesday morning, April 3 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the chruch prior to Mass.

The family requests that donations in Stella’s name be made to St. Mary’s Activity Fund, 1899 W. Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.