Susan E. “Sue” Stull Obituary

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania – On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, surrounded by loving family, Susan E. “Sue” Stull passed away at 5:15 a.m. in her Fredonia, Pennsylvania residence of an extended illness. She was 64.

Sue was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on August 24, 1953 to John and Martha Jean (Gilkey) Scott.

After graduating from Mohawk High School in 1971, Sue went on to earn her Registered Nursing Degree from Butler Memorial Hospital.

For 40 years, Sue worked on the 3rd floor west, orthopedics, at UPMC Greenville, retiring in 2015.

Sue had a passion for photography, knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Stull, whom she married on July 10, 1976; daughter, Amanda Miller and her husband, Sonny, of Mt. Jackson, Pennsylvania; son, Jeff Stull, of Garrettsville, Ohio; sister, Marilyn Eichhorn and her husband, Keith, of Pickerington, Ohio; brothers, John Scott and his wife, Betty and Jim Scott and his wife, Lori, all of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and granddaughter, Lydia Stull.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 2, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the John Flynn Funeral Home Chapel, 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148, with Martin Visniesky officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, April 2, 2018 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home prior to the service.

Cremation was held in the funeral home crematory.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.