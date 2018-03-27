Theadore C. “Dutch” Heim Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Theadore C. “Dutch” Heim, 106, of Sharpsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Nugents Convalescent Home.

He was born on June 24, 1911 to Frank and Grace (Firster) Heim in New Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Theadore worked as a carpenter for Sawhill, Inc.

On September 24, 1938 he married his wife of 79 years, Evelyn L. Heim, who survives at home.

Dutch was a veteran, service in the Army during World War II.

He was a member of Clark Trinity United Methodist Church.

He was a member of Odd Fellows Lodge for 78 years in Sandy Lake, a charter member of the Clark Volunteer Fire Department where he helped with the annual turkey shoots. He was also a social member of the Transfer VFW and Sawhill retirees.

Dutch enjoyed fishing, hunting, working with his hands inventing and watching baseball.

Theadore is survived by his wife, Evelyn L. Heim; daughter, Mary Ellen Lohman of Sharpsville; son, Richard R. (Kathy) Heim of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Grace Heim; two brothers, Andy and Clyde Heim and a sister, Viola Reiser.

Friends may call Monday, April 2, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Augie Hurst, officiating.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

His family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Nugent Convalescent Home and Three Rivers Hospice for their wonderful care.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

