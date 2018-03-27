Trumbull All-Stars sweep Mahoning at Frank Bubba Classic



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County All-Stars swept Mahoning County in the Frank Bubba Classic Tuesday night at Warren Harding High School.

The Trumbull Boys topped Mahoning County 159-147. Byron Taylor led Trumbull with 21 points, while Delmar Moore added 13 points in the win.

Mahoning County was led by Jordan Stanford who tallied 17 points in the setback.

Earlier in the night, Lakeview’s Annie Pavlansky led the Trumbull Girls to a 46-43 win over Mahoning. She tallied 13 points in the victory. West Branch’s Kayla Hovorka led Mahoning County with 12 points.