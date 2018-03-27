Trumbull All-Stars sweep Mahoning at Frank Bubba Classic

Trumbull County All-Stars swept Mahoning County in the Frank Bubba Classic Tuesday night at Warren Harding High School. 

By Published:
Trumbull County All-Stars swept Mahoning County in the Frank Bubba Classic Tuesday night at Warren Harding High School. 


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County All-Stars swept Mahoning County in the Frank Bubba Classic Tuesday night at Warren Harding High School.

The Trumbull Boys topped Mahoning County 159-147. Byron Taylor led Trumbull with 21 points, while Delmar Moore added 13 points in the win.

Mahoning County was led by Jordan Stanford who tallied 17 points in the setback.

Earlier in the night, Lakeview’s Annie Pavlansky led the Trumbull Girls to a 46-43 win over Mahoning. She tallied 13 points in the victory. West Branch’s Kayla Hovorka led Mahoning County with 12 points.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s