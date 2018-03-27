Trumbull County indictments: March 27, 2018

By Published: Updated:
Legal Generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 27, 2018:

Brandon Thomas Weaver: Failure to register with the sheriff

John Anthony T. Davis, III: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Emanuel G. Cofield, Sr.: Possession of heroin and three counts of possession of cocaine

Michele M. Sember: Grand theft

Ian H. Carmichael: Assault

Dionte Franklin Martin: Possession of cocaine

Daryl Dwayne Williams: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Cameron Douglas Rogers: Carrying a concealed weapon

Mark Andrew Piroch: Two counts of robbery

Charles Cullins, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Phillip Thomas Stokes: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Adam James McGill: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Brandon Lynn Kagey: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Ashley M. Spencer: Possession of cocaine

Antwan Lamar Baugh: Possession of heroin

Tarreyn L. Rodgers: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Brad Alexander Bertuzzi: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Jamey Lee Stamper: Domestic violence

Alex Michael Baugh: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Nikole E. Warzala: Possession of cocaine

Drue A. Martin, Jr.: Domestic violence and abduction

Daniel M. Pealer: Possession of cocaine

Anthony Lee Levelle: Possession of cocaine

Coby William Strawn: Possession of cocaine

Dominique Le’Bree Smith: Failure to register with the sheriff

Jeffrey D. Daniel: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of OVI

Todd Patrick Floch: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tommy Lee Couch: Aggravated possession of drugs

Craig A. Henderson: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Mark Joseph Milchling: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan Robert Repko: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Ryan Repko: Receiving stolen property

Ceyanie D. Dubose: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Tricia Shepard: Aggravated possession of drugs

Andre Joseph Atwater: Aggravated possession of drugs

James G. Lovash: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joseph D. Shepard: Grand theft of firearms

Angela Renee Bell: Two counts of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin

Christopher M. Gause: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s