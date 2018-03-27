Trumbull County indictments: March 27, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 27, 2018:
Brandon Thomas Weaver: Failure to register with the sheriff
John Anthony T. Davis, III: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin
Emanuel G. Cofield, Sr.: Possession of heroin and three counts of possession of cocaine
Michele M. Sember: Grand theft
Ian H. Carmichael: Assault
Dionte Franklin Martin: Possession of cocaine
Daryl Dwayne Williams: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Cameron Douglas Rogers: Carrying a concealed weapon
Mark Andrew Piroch: Two counts of robbery
Charles Cullins, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence
Phillip Thomas Stokes: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Adam James McGill: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property
Brandon Lynn Kagey: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Ashley M. Spencer: Possession of cocaine
Antwan Lamar Baugh: Possession of heroin
Tarreyn L. Rodgers: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Brad Alexander Bertuzzi: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Jamey Lee Stamper: Domestic violence
Alex Michael Baugh: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Nikole E. Warzala: Possession of cocaine
Drue A. Martin, Jr.: Domestic violence and abduction
Daniel M. Pealer: Possession of cocaine
Anthony Lee Levelle: Possession of cocaine
Coby William Strawn: Possession of cocaine
Dominique Le’Bree Smith: Failure to register with the sheriff
Jeffrey D. Daniel: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of OVI
Todd Patrick Floch: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Tommy Lee Couch: Aggravated possession of drugs
Craig A. Henderson: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Mark Joseph Milchling: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ryan Robert Repko: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Ryan Repko: Receiving stolen property
Ceyanie D. Dubose: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer
Tricia Shepard: Aggravated possession of drugs
Andre Joseph Atwater: Aggravated possession of drugs
James G. Lovash: Aggravated possession of drugs
Joseph D. Shepard: Grand theft of firearms
Angela Renee Bell: Two counts of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin
Christopher M. Gause: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
