Trumbull County indictments: March 27, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 27, 2018:

Brandon Thomas Weaver: Failure to register with the sheriff

John Anthony T. Davis, III: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Emanuel G. Cofield, Sr.: Possession of heroin and three counts of possession of cocaine

Michele M. Sember: Grand theft

Ian H. Carmichael: Assault

Dionte Franklin Martin: Possession of cocaine

Daryl Dwayne Williams: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Cameron Douglas Rogers: Carrying a concealed weapon

Mark Andrew Piroch: Two counts of robbery

Charles Cullins, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Phillip Thomas Stokes: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Adam James McGill: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Brandon Lynn Kagey: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Ashley M. Spencer: Possession of cocaine

Antwan Lamar Baugh: Possession of heroin

Tarreyn L. Rodgers: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Brad Alexander Bertuzzi: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Jamey Lee Stamper: Domestic violence

Alex Michael Baugh: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Nikole E. Warzala: Possession of cocaine

Drue A. Martin, Jr.: Domestic violence and abduction

Daniel M. Pealer: Possession of cocaine

Anthony Lee Levelle: Possession of cocaine

Coby William Strawn: Possession of cocaine

Dominique Le’Bree Smith: Failure to register with the sheriff

Jeffrey D. Daniel: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of OVI

Todd Patrick Floch: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Tommy Lee Couch: Aggravated possession of drugs

Craig A. Henderson: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Mark Joseph Milchling: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan Robert Repko: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Ryan Repko: Receiving stolen property

Ceyanie D. Dubose: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Tricia Shepard: Aggravated possession of drugs

Andre Joseph Atwater: Aggravated possession of drugs

James G. Lovash: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joseph D. Shepard: Grand theft of firearms

Angela Renee Bell: Two counts of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin

Christopher M. Gause: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.