Video: How much rain so far and how it adds up Wednesday morning

CHECK HOW MUCH RAIN SO FAR AND HOW MUCH WE WILL HAVE BY WEDNESDAY MORNING ON THE WEATHER VIDEO ABOVE

You will be wearing your rain gear for the rest of the week. Rain persists with widespread showers through Thursday.

A rumble of thunder is possible for Tuesday afternoon as the rainfall is heavy at times. On top of freezing rain and heavy rainfall, wind gusts will be near 30’s at times, making for reduced visibility on the roads.

The rain does taper off slightly just before the weekend, but the chance for rain snow mix moves in with overnight lows beneath freezing.

Click “Play” on the video above for a timeline of the rain along with rain totals.