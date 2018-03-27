Virginia May (Sheely) Greeneisen Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Virginia May (Sheely) Greeneisen, 92, of Beloit, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Virginia was born March 14, 1926.

Arrangements will be handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.