William E. Gessler Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – William E. Gessler, age 88, of S. Second Street, Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, March 27, 2018 in UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 12, 1929 to Germaine and Clare (Bradley) Gessler.

Bill attended St. Michael’s School and had been employed as a welder for 30 years at the former Trinity Industries.

Bill is survived by a daughter, Joyce Kaufman of Hendersonville, Tennessee; two sons, Jeffrey Gessler of Greenville and Randy Gessler of Jamestown; a sister, Lois Metzger of Transfer; two brothers, James Gessler of Greenville and Ronald Gessler of Rocky Grove, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ethel Babcock Potase; a brother, Thomas Gessler, Sr. and a son-in-law, Richard Kaufman.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.