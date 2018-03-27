Workers prepare to lay sewer lines for Youngstown amphitheater

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Youngtown land where steel mills once stood, crews were preparing Tuesday to lay new sewer lines for the amphitheater that’s still to come.

Workers with Rudzik Excavating of Struthers were hauling in gravel and dirt, and mounding it behind the Covelli Centre. It’ll be used to build roads or lay the lines.

Brock Builders of North Lima was the low bidder to construct the amphitheater.

Brock officials will be interviewed next week and a final decision will be made, possibly the week after.

The $8 million amphitheater project should be done by spring of next year.

