Youngstown crime activity: Man says kids, adults beat him over hat

Monday, March 19

11:22 a.m. – Homestead Avenue, Kollie Underwood, 18, was charged with theft. According to a police report, Underwood took a FedEx package containing a cell phone off of a porch on Roxbury Avenue.

10:20 p.m. – Market Street, Leonard Lesnoski, 70, was charged with driving under the influence. According to a police report, officers saw Lesnoski run a red light and then swerve out of his lane. Officers said Lesnoski’s eyes were glassy and that he smelled of alcohol. When officers asked him if he had been drinking, he said, “Hell yeah, a lot!” according to the report. Police said when they told him they would not do a field sobriety test because of him not being unable to stand on his own he said, “Oh, hell. I’m way too drunk to do any of that walking and other sh**. I can’t do that.,” the report stated. A breathalyzer indicated that Lesonski was nearly two and half times over the legal limit, according to the police report.

Tuesday, March 20

12:40 a.m. – South Avenue and Front Street, a 41-year-old man from Warren was shot in the area of the Covelli Centre. He walked a few blocks to the Mahoning County Courthouse where he was discovered by an officer leaving the police. The officer called for an ambulance. The shooting is under investigation.

12:53 a.m. – Jean Street, Dylan Pletsch, 21, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, Pletsch was walking in the street when sidewalks were available. Officers stopped Pletsch to talk to him and they found a bindle of fentanyl in his pocket, the report stated.

8:30 p.m. – 1600 block of Ohio Ave., a man told police that he was assaulted by several people, including a man who bit his earlobe off. Police spoke to the victim at Northside Hospital where he told them that he got a call from another man saying that the victim was wearing his blue Polo hat and that he wanted it back. The victim went to the man’s house where the suspect smashed a vase over the victim’s head, the report stated. Police said another man grabbed the victim and held him so he couldn’t leave. The suspect then lunged at the victim and bit his ear, completely ripping off the earlobe, the report stated. The suspect then threw the victim to the ground and a group of people aged 13 to 24 started punching and kicking him, according to the police report. The victim was eventually able to leave the house and call his girlfriend who took him to the hospital.

Wednesday, March 21

7:02 p.m. – Hillman Street, Rayvon Parker, 19, and Timothy Overton, 19, were cited for drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Parker told officers he had marijuana in his pocket. Officers found marijuana and three Tramadol pills on Overton, the report stated.

2:45 p.m. – Lakewood Avenue, D’Aundre Turner, 21, was charged with receiving stolen property, improperly handling a firearm, failure to comply with a police signal and operating a vehicle without a valid license. According to a police report, officers attempted to stop Turner because the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police say Turner took off and a short chase began before Turner lost control, drove into a yard, got out of the car and ran away. He was caught and arrested in the area of Falls Avenue. A stolen gun was found inside of the car, according to the report.

Thursday, March 22

8:58 a.m. – Roslyn Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into his rental property and took an electrical cord and ran it to another house for electricity.

7:03 p.m. – 700 block of Sherwood Ave., a 15-year-old was killed during an armed robbery. Police said a 19-year-old man and the 15-year-old went to a vacant house to sell smartphones after contacting the buyer online. According to the police report, the two suspects were on the porch when the sellers got there. Investigators said the suspects took a wallet and two iPhones from the victims. The teenager was shot during the robbery, and the suspects ran away. The teen later died from his injuries.

Friday, March 23

7 p.m. – Bonnie Brae Ave., a 69-year-old man told police that he was drinking with friends and needed help home. When he woke up the next day, $340 was missing from his pants pocket.

Saturday, March 24

8:30 a.m. – 1400 block of McGuffey Rd., Elijah Johnson, 29, was arrested on a warrant and charged with resisting arrest, burglary and miscellaneous criminal incident. According to a police report, Johnson kicked down the door of an apartment where a woman he knows lives. Police noted that the door to the apartment and the door frame were damaged.

10:45 p.m. – 400 E. Myrtle Ave., Kevin Matlock, 45, was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct. According to a police report, Matlock’s ex-girlfriend called police Saturday night to report that Matlock came to her house while he was intoxicated. Police said he was found stumbling down the sidewalk nearby, yelling loudly and refusing to identify himself to officers. Police said officers told Matlock to go home, but he said, “Well, how about this instead?” and pulled down his pants. Police said Matlock then pulled down his underwear, exposing himself to officers and nearly brushing his genitalia up against an officer.

Sunday, March 25

3:30 a.m. – 2700 block of Hudson Ave., a woman called police and told them that she was assaulted by a man inside a house but was able to get away. The woman told police that during the struggle, a gun went off and that she was unsure if the man was hurt. When police arrived, they found a man dead from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, according to a police report. The Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

