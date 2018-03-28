2018 WKBN Boys’ Starting 5 announced



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 10th anniversary of our WKBN Starting 5, and this year’s class may be the best yet. It features high school basketball players that have broken school records, won league titles, and a couple of kids that just brought home a State Championship!. Today, we announce our WKBN Boys Starting 5.

Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic

We begin with the reigning state champs, and their blue chip recruit, Kennedy Catholic junior Maceo Austin. The Golden Eagles guard averaged 19 points per game this season, and has already racked more than 13 hundred in his career. Austin has also never lost a playoff game, helping lead Kennedy to three consecutive state titles.

Joe Batt, Greenville

No one has scored more points at Greenville high school, than Joe Batt. The Trojans senior averaged over 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists per game this season, while leading Greenville to the State Quarterfinals. Batt will graduate as one of the top ten scorers in Mercer County history.

Braeden O’Shaughnessy, Poland

Poland junior Braeden O’Shaughnessy averaged over 19 points per game this season, after shattering the sophomore scoring record last year. O’Shaugnessy drilled 52 three pointers this season, while leading Poland to 22 wins, and the All-American Conference White Tier title.

Zach Rasile, McDonald

For the 2nd straight season, Zach Rasile is part of our WKBN Starting 5. The McDonald sophomore has already broken seven school records, averaging 27 points per game, including a staggering 105 three pointers again this season. Rasile helped lead the state ranked Blue Devils to 21 wins, and the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference title.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kennedy Catholic

And we finish with the most dominant player to hit that hardwood this season, Kennedy Catholic junior Oscar Tshiebwe. The 6-10 center has college scouts clamoring, averaging over 21 points per game this season, while leading the Golden Eagles to 23 wins and the Class A State Championship!