Boardman crime activity: Burglars steal cigarettes from Smoker Friendly

Wednesday, March 21

2:38 a.m. — 900 block of Matthews Rd., someone damaged a candy machine at Washing Well Laundry.

Thursday, March 22

1:03 a.m. — 4900 block of Market St., two people broke into Smoker Friendly and stole over 100 cartons of cigarettes, 12 packs of rolling papers and several Vape pens and products. Police collected evidence from the scene and were reviewing surveillance video.

5:45 p.m. — 8100 block of Market St., Rebecca Bloomberg, 38, of Struthers, arrested on a warrant for receiving stolen property and forgery charges. Police said Bloomberg used another woman’s credit card to make purchases at Kohl’s and to purchase gift cards from Home Depot, Lowe’s and Outback Steakhouse.

Friday, March 23

7:37 a.m. — 100 block of Creston Dr., a woman reported that someone threw eggs at her home and vehicle.

10:40 a.m. — 400 block of Rockland Dr., a man reported that someone threw eggs at his window, causing the glass to break. He said his dog was barking overnight, but he wasn’t sure of the time.

3:14 p.m. — 100 block of Prestwick Dr., police pulled a suspect over for a brake light violation and reported that the driver was making furtive movements and acting suspiciously. Police said the man refused to step out of the vehicle to speak with officers, and when an officer tried to break open the passenger side window, the man drove away through several yards in the area. Police were unable to find the driver.

5:57 p.m. — 1300 block of Doral Dr., Kevin Theodore, 34, of Youngstown, charged with assault. Police were called to the craft section of Walmart where two men were fighting. Police said when officers arrived, a man was holding Theodore to the ground. That man told police that Theodore bumped into him, and after they exchanged words, Theodore lunged at him and punched him in the face. He said he didn’t hit Theodore but held him to the ground until police arrived. Theodore told police that the other man pushed him first so he punched him in self-defense. Police said Theodore only had a small cut on his hand while the other man had cuts on his face.

6:28 p.m. — 100 block of E. Delason Ave., Julia Guerrero, 34, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for telephone harassment and violating a protection order charges. Guerrero’s ex-boyfriend said Guerrero was sending him frequent unwanted messages as well as sending explicit photos of herself to his ex-wife. He said he blocked Guerrero, but she began using a relative’s phone to send the messages. Police said the suspect sent several photos of herself and the man together as well as links to “love song” videos on YouTube.

Saturday, March 24

7:23 a.m. — 4400 block of Lockwood Blvd., a man reported that someone ransacked his vehicle and attempted to “hot wire” his car.

Sunday, March 25

1:59 a.m. — Southern Boulevard near Maple Avenue, Cuong Dang, 45, arrested and charged with OVI, hit-skip and failure to control. Police were called to investigate a vehicle that was stuck on the railroad tracks with no one inside. Once there, police said another vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver who told him his intoxicated passenger, Dang, asked him to pick him up after his vehicle got stuck on the tracks, according to a police report. Police said Dang appeared confused and was unable to tell officers what happened, saying his friend was driving although he had the keys in his possession. Police said he failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breath test.

4:26 p.m. — 400 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., Luke Hawthorne, 30, of Pittsburgh, charged with theft, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and possession of dangerous drugs. Jonathan Glaze, 33, of Monroeville, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia, and drug abuse. Police said Hawthorne stole a shirt from Kohl’s and then got into a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot of Plato’s Closet. Police said Hawthorne was found with the stolen shirt, and pills, syringes and drug items were found in the vehicle. Hawthorne admitted that he and Glaze were “up all night doing speed balls,” according to a police report.

Monday, March 26

6:38 a.m. — 7000 block of Lockwood Blvd., a woman reported that someone stole money and checks from her vehicle, which was unlocked and parked in her driveway.

12:26 p.m. — 8200 block of Market St., a man told police that he was able to track his stolen cell phone to an ECO ATM in the Southern Park Mall. He said he believes the person who stole his phone while he was at O’Donold’s in Youngstown then sold it to the ATM machine.

6:15 p.m. — 5600 block of South Ave., a man at Park Center said his new phone was stolen from a tray near his bed. The man told police that he is on medication that makes him sleep soundly at night, so he didn’t hear anyone enter or exit his room.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: