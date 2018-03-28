Boardman man arrested after police say he took off in work truck with baby daughter

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Boardman is facing several charges after they say he took off with his 5-month-old daughter after arguing with the child’s mother.

According to a police report, officers were called about 7:11 a.m. Monday after they say Andrew Garver, 31, left in his work truck with the child.

Officers were able to track down the truck on South Avenue where they pulled Garver over and returned the child to her mother.

According to a police report, Garver told police that he had been drinking the night before and an argument ensued with the child’s mother inside an apartment on Cook Avenue.

Garver said the woman smashed his cell phone, hit him and went to a friend’s house for the night, the report stated.

The next day, the woman came home and the two fought again, and Garver said the woman punched him in the mouth. Garver said he then left with his daughter because he was in fear that the woman would hurt her.

Garver admitted to police that during the arguments with the child’s mother, he punched the walls several times, according to the police report.

Garver is charged with three counts of domestic violence, child endangering and interferring with custody.