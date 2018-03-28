Bobbie L. Pasko Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Bobbie L. Pasko, 74, of Leetonia, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Bobbie was born December 23, 1943 in Cullman, Alabama, a daughter of the late Clayton and Flora McSwain Milligan.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia and worked at Home Care Advantage in Salem, retiring in 2014.

Bobbie is survived by her husband, Lawrence John Pasko, whom she married May 24, 1997; a daughter, Wendra (Chris) Burks of Fort Myers, Florida; a son, Jeffrey (Frances) Swank of Royal Palm Beach, Florida; a sister Vondra Lee Calvert of Cullman, Alabama; a nephew, Jon Pasko of Wyoming and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Levon Milligan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.