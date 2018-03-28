Carl E. “Bob” Dillen Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Carl E. “Bob” Dillen, age 91, of North Street, Jamestown passed away Wednesday evening, March 28, 2018 in St. Paul’s after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Miola, Pennsylvania on March 1, 1927 a son of Harvey E. and Edith V. (Gibboney) Dillen.

He attended Clarion High School and served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II.

On September 23, 1945 Carl married the former Norma G. Cadman, she survives.

He was employed for 39 years at Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Sharon and previously worked many years at West Bay Boat Sales where he would fix outboard motors.

He was an avid walker, archer, hunter and was a member of the NRA.

Carl loved spending time at his hunting camp near Cook Forest. After his retirement, he did a lot of groundhog hunting with his brother-in-law, Frank.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Norma also of St. Paul’s; three children, Daniel Dillen and his wife, Diane of Erie, Thomas Dillen and his wife, Marian of Jamestown and Cynthia Buchanan of Meredith, New Hampshire; a daughter-in-law; Sara Dillen of Charlotte, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Tammy, Richard, Dan, Tina, Bob, Kristy, Crystal and Brad; 11 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest son, Robert “Bob” Dillen; six sisters and two brothers.

As per Carl’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department, 208 Depot Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

