Champion Schools take precautions due to burglary investigation

Police say a former student could be a possible suspect in a home invasion in which a revolver was stolen

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion Local School District is taking extra precautions all week after a burglary.

School Superintendent Pam Hood sent parents an email that as a precautionary measure, all three school buildings will not “buzz” in visitors for the remainder of the week.

Students and visitors entering the building will be met by an adult employee.

Police say a former middle school student could be a possible suspect in a home invasion in which a revolver was stolen. The district says there is no threat to the schools.

