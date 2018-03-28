Donna Marie Querio Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Donna Marie Querio of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away after a courageous year-long battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. She was 60.

Donna was born February 5, 1958, in Sharon, a daughter of Paul and Rosemary (Taylor) Bacon.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School and earned her associates degree in Business Management at Shenango Valley School of Business.

Donna was employed for many years at the Mercer County Housing Authority as a project manager and site supervisor.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Donna loved the outdoors, nature and walks in Buhl Park. She enjoyed music, cooking, traveling and going to “the camp” in the mountains of Karthaus, Pennsylvania. Most of all, Donna cherished the time spent with her family, especially her granddaughter.

She is survived by two daughters, Lacey Querio and her significant other, Susan Carbine, Newark, Delaware and Amanda Querio and her significant other Adam Wojtanoski, Farrell; a granddaughter, Adelyn Wojtanoski, Farrell; two sisters, Linda Porterfield and her husband George, Sharon and Judith Jones and her husband Albert, Hermitage; and two brothers, Paul Bacon and his wife Diane, Sharon and James Bacon and his husband Jovan Dockmanovich, North Carolina. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road., Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Sreet., Sharon, Pennsylvania.