Eastern Gateway Baseball rolls in inaugural home game



NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College plated three runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good in a 13-3 win over Allegheny County South Wednesday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

The contest was the inaugural home game of the first-year franchise.

Damion Coleman and Dylan Kurcon drove in three runs apiece in the win. Coleman finished the day 3-3, while Kurcon was 3-4.

Zack Johnson was a perfect 5-5 on the day with 2 RBI’s, while Kyle Campbell was 3-4 with 2 RBI’s. Mark Herron finished with two hits and 2 RBI’s in the victory.

Eastern Gateway improves to 8-3 overall on the season. The Gators return to action Friday at Edison State in a doubleheader.