Food stamp work requirement now law in West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 4001 on Tuesday

By: WOWK Published: Updated:
generic grocery shopping cart
(AP Photo)

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – A bill that would impose work requirements on food stamp recipients in West Virginia is now law.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 4001 on Tuesday.

The law will now require West Virginians who are between the ages 18 and 49 to work at least 20 hours a week to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The bill does not apply to people who are disabled, military veterans or have any dependents.

Supporters say it incentivizes people to get involved in the workforce. Opponents say it does not help people get jobs, it only hurts the most vulnerable people in West Virginia.

One in five people in West Virginia depends on SNAP or food stamps.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s