Founder of #MeToo movement, journalist who exposed Weinstein talk at YSU



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a big turnout at Stambaugh Auditorium Wednesday night for a lecture on the #MeToo movement, presented by the YSU Centofanti Symposium.

Two nationally recognized faces — Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, and Ronan Farrow, the journalist who exposed Harvey Weinstein — came out to talk about their accomplishments, along with sexual assault.

Something that, while uncomfortable, many people felt a connection to.

“I work at the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center,” said Christine Pandone.

“I teach in the area of criminology and criminal victimization,” said Christoper Bellas.

“I work with survivors of sexual assault,” said Teresa Stafford.

Burke and Farrow talked to hundreds of people in the main auditorium. They also spoke to a small group of students hours earlier.

“They’ve kind of become legends in their own right. So, from Weinstein to naming the #MeToo movement, you know, they’re major, integral players in all this. So to see them in the flesh and possibly be able to talk to them, whatever they want to talk about, I’m all ears,” said Mara McCloud.

Students described it as a once in a lifetime opportunity, but others pouring into Stambaugh Auditorium were hoping for something more — they wanted to learn.

“I wanted to come to get more knowledge for my career,” Pandone said.

“Sexual violence is happening all over in our society and we just really need to be able to understand sexual violence and be prepared to respond and meet survivors’ needs,” McCloud said.

Stafford says she hopes the lecture will encourage more survivors to come forward and say #MeToo.