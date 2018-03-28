Girard mayor: Drivers upset with tickets must go through appeals

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard’s mayor said those who have an issue with a speed camera ticket that they were issued have to go through the appeals process.

Mayor Jim Melfi said the city will not dismiss any tickets otherwise.

“The appeals process is in place as designed in a previous Ohio Supreme Court ruling, so to call here and just say, ‘We want out money back’ is not something that has ever gone on and will not start now,” he said.

This comes after drivers who were ticketed in the area say they were improperly issued those tickets.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, construction in an area of Interstate 80 in Girard ended on December 7, and legally, traffic was supposed to resume its normal traffic pattern of 65 miles per hour. However, an ODOT transportation engineer said a 55-mph sign was left up by a contractor in the area until January 7, when it was replaced with a 65-mph sign.

Still, some drivers — like Jonathan Burg, of North Carolina — say they were ticketed for traveling around 65 miles per hour in that area.

Girard Safety Service Director Jerry Lambert and City Law Director Brian Kren said they were simply enforcing the 55-mph sign that was up. They maintain that they did nothing wrong and that they will not refund drivers who already paid those speeding tickets.

Mayor Melfi said every speeding ticket generated using the hand-held cameras includes instructions about appealing the fines imposed.

“Anyone — from the very first day of operations — who felt that the ticket was unfairly given to them had the ability and has the ability to appeal the ticket. That is part of the process,” he said.

Still, some like Burg said appealing that ticket isn’t possible.

Burg said he lives over 400 miles away and can’t come back to attend a hearing.

The mayor says a third party company oversees the process of issuing fines and tickets and neither he nor anyone in the police department has a part of that.

In the two years since the city started using the speed cameras, more than $2 million has been generated in fines. Those have paid for improvements to the police radio system, new cruisers and other equipment.