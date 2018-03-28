Hilcorp Energy applies for new wells in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Houston-based Hilcorp Energy has applied for permits to drill four new horizontal wells in Columbiana County.

If approved, the wells would be the first permits issued for new wells in the northern tier of eastern Ohio’s Utica Shale this year.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the agency received applications for two new wells on the Wertz and Johnston properties in Elk Run Township.

The agency reported it issued 14 new permits for horizontal wells in Ohio’s Utica.