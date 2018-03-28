James J. George III Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – James J. George III, 62, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

He was born January 17, 1956 in Warren, the son of James J., Jr. and Marie (Pehanich) George and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, Jim also earned an associate’s degree in business from Youngstown State University.

He worked as a sales representative in the trucking industry his entire career.

He belonged to St. John Paul II Parish and enjoyed family, pets (Brutus, Gidget, Nikki), fishing, sporting events, especially the Cavs and Indians and was a great handyman and always loved fixing and re-doing things around the house. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Joe Shver.

Fond memories of Jim live on with his loving wife, Agnes (Manna) George, whom he married May 27, 1989; two children, Amanda and Tyler George, both of Howland; a sister, Karen Angelo of Warren and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, James J. George IV and a brother, Gary George.

Services are 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 at the funeral home prior to services.

Donations may be made to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.