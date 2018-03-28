Jane M. Ambrosino Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Jane M. Ambrosino, 70, of Warren passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Jane was born in Salem on October 18, 1947, to Donald and Helen (Boyle) Pettit.

Jane spent her career selling cosmetics at Smitty’s.

Jane is survived by her children, Melanie Kelley and Mary Alati, both of Arizona and Michael Ingram of Oregon; five grandchildren; her sister, Joann Winans and many other relatives.

A memorial service for Jane will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. at Gillette Nursing Home, 3100 Elm Road, Warren, Ohio 44410.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

