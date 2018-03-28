Judith Hoover Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Judith Hoover, age 78, of Salem passed away Wednesday, March 28.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
SALEM, Ohio – Judith Hoover, age 78, of Salem passed away Wednesday, March 28.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use