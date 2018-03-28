Judith Marie Hoover Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Judith Marie Hoover, age 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 12:42 p.m. surrounded by family.

Judy was born December 28, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Floyd and Emma (Sutton) Smith.

She was a 1957 graduate of East High School.

She married George F. Hoover, Jr. September 20, 1961. After a brief time living in California, George and Judy made their home in Hubbard, Ohio until September 2005 when they moved to Salem, Ohio.

Judy was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship and was loved by all the members.

Judy liked crocheting, bowling and crossword puzzles. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and was known as G.G. to her great-grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her devoted husband, George; her daughters, Erika (James) Wittenauer of Salem and Tamara (Rex) Ramsey of Youngstown. Judy was blessed with four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. An eighth great-grandchild is due in August.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and her son, Brian.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Believers Christian Fellowship, 608 E. Second Street, Salem Ohio. Friends and family may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. with a service afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.