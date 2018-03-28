Mary Lou DeMar Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Mary Lou DeMar, age 90, died at 8:50 p.m. at Brookdale Salem on Wednesday, March 28.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
SALEM, Ohio – Mary Lou DeMar, age 90, died at 8:50 p.m. at Brookdale Salem on Wednesday, March 28.
Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use